Fulham seal Senderos signing

"Philippe is a player that I have admired for a very long time since he captained Switzerland to the UEFA Under-17 Championship in 2002," Fulham manager Roy Hodgson told the club website.

"He is a strong defender who has great aerial presence at both ends of the field and has a superb work ethic which is a vital component for any team's success. I am very much looking forward to working with Philippe next season."

The 25-year-old, who joined Arsenal in 2003 and has had loan spells at AC Milan and Everton, is part of Switzerland's squad for the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals.

Senderos, who has agreed a three-year deal, has won 38 caps for his country and scored five goals.

