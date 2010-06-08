Fulham seal Senderos signing
By app
LONDON - Fulham have signed Arsenal and Switzerland defender Philippe Senderos for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
"Philippe is a player that I have admired for a very long time since he captained Switzerland to the UEFA Under-17 Championship in 2002," Fulham manager Roy Hodgson told the club website.
"He is a strong defender who has great aerial presence at both ends of the field and has a superb work ethic which is a vital component for any team's success. I am very much looking forward to working with Philippe next season."
The 25-year-old, who joined Arsenal in 2003 and has had loan spells at AC Milan and Everton, is part of Switzerland's squad for the June 11-July 11 World Cup finals.
Senderos, who has agreed a three-year deal, has won 38 caps for his country and scored five goals.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.