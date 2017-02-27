Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo

Deportivo La Coruna sacked head coach Gaizka Garitano in a bid to arrest their worrying LaLiga form following four consecutive defeats.

Garitano's departure was announced on Sunday, with Saturday's embarrassing 4-0 loss to Leganes the final straw.

Deportivo languish in 17th position, just two points above the relegation zone, with reserve team boss Cristobal Parralo to take charge of training as Garitano farewells the struggling club at a news conference on Monday.

"The club would like to sincerely thank the Basque coach and his staff, for the dedication, effort and professionalism they have shown throughout the time they have managed the team," a statement read.

Garitano, 41, replaced Victor Sanchez in June last year, having been sacked by Real Valladolid in 2015.

The former Eibar boss oversaw just four wins in 23 LaLiga matches, his last victory coming against Osasuna on December 18.