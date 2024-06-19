WATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri continues the theme of wonderful Euro 2024 goals and unlocks an incredible individual achievement while he's at it

Xherdan Shaqiri wraps his left foot around a stray Scotland pass to net a beautiful goal

Xherdan Shaqiri's wonderful strike for Switzerland has continued the wonderful theme of stunning goals at Euro 2024.

The former Liverpool forward curled a wonderful long-range effort past Angus Gunn to restore parity, after Scott McTominay's deflected shot had given the Tartan Army an early lead.

In what could prove to be a crucial game for Steve Clarke's side, Shaqiri's sublime shot left fans inside the RheinEnergieStadion shellshocked.

Collecting a loose ball on the edge of the area, the 32-year-old didn't even need a touch to set himself, as he rifled a strike past Gunn to help Switzerland get back on level pegging.

In an even contest, the FC Basel forward flew towards the corner flag in celebration, completing a knee slide in the process. We all know how FourFourTwo feel about that particular topic...

In doing so, Shaqiri has also become the only player to score at all three of the last European Championships and World Cups. Not a bad feat. And credit to Rich Jolly for the incredible stat.

Shaqiri's talents from distance have long been stated, but Scotland will be disappointed with the nature of their equaliser all the more.

Most will also remember his long-range rasper against Turkey at Euro 2020, as he curled an effort in a 3-1 win for his side at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan.

Having shot into an early lead, the Tartan Army know they need to bounce back following a 5-1 humiliation against Germany in their first Group A outing.

Goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can compounded the Scots, with Ryan Porteous also sent off in the embarrassing display.

