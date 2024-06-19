WATCH: Xherdan Shaqiri continues the theme of wonderful Euro 2024 goals and unlocks an incredible individual achievement while he's at it

Xherdan Shaqiri scored an absolute BANGER as Switzerland drew level against the Tartan Army

Xherdan Shaqiri peels away in celebration after his wonderful strike against Scotland
Xherdan Shaqiri wraps his left foot around a stray Scotland pass to net a beautiful goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xherdan Shaqiri's wonderful strike for Switzerland has continued the wonderful theme of stunning goals at Euro 2024.

The former Liverpool forward curled a wonderful long-range effort past Angus Gunn to restore parity, after Scott McTominay's deflected shot had given the Tartan Army an early lead.

