Gary Lineker slams Man United hypocrisy as Jadon Sancho 'risks disciplinary action'

Gary Lineker has questioned Manchester United's treatment of Jadon Sancho, as the row surrounding the forward's absence from Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal intensifies.

Erik ten Hag left the 23-year-old out of his matchday squad for the trip to North London, citing poor performance in training during the run-up to the game.

But Sancho has vociferously questioned Ten Hag's explanation, taking to Twitter to bemoan his treatment and claim that he had "been a scapegoat for a long time".

Sancho has not started a game for United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England international's outburst could see him face the wrath of United, with the Guardian reporting that 'disciplinary action' is a possibility as the Red Devils backed Ten Hag.

Lineker has accused United of double standards, though. The England legend and Match of the Day anchor tweeted: "So the manager can go public, but the player can't. Interesting."

His comments come after Rio Ferdinand suggested Sancho should consider his future carefully, pointing out that the Saudi Pro League's transfer window is still open (it closes this Thursday).

Why Erik ten Hag's Man United isn't working (YET)

The current friction between Sancho and Ten Hag could deal a further blow to the former Borussia Dortmund man's underwhelming Manchester United career so far.

It's fair to say Sancho has not lived up to his £73m price tag since arriving at Old Trafford two years ago, failing to find any kind of sustained form.

He has made 29 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils to date, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

More Manchester United stories

United's rotten away record under Erik ten Hag continued in Sunday's loss to Arsenal.

And Roy Keane has criticised the behaviour of Red Devils players in the tunnel ahead of that game.

Meanwhile, another Old Trafford favourite, Gary Neville, has his doubts about reports that the Glazers have taken the club off the market.