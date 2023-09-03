Manchester United legend Roy Keane reveals 'HUGE concern' about squad

Roy Keane has expressed concern that Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad 'lacks personalities'.

The legendary former Red Devils captain made the remark as he addressed his old club's concerning away form under Ten Hag.

United lost eight of their 19 Premier League games on the road last season, picking up just one win against a team who went on to finish in the top half.

Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

And Ten Hag's side were less than impressive in their first outing away from Old Trafford this term, as they were comfortable beaten 2-0 by Tottenham on the second weekend of the campaign.

Discussing United's form on their travels ahead of Sunday's trip to Arsenal, Keane told Sky Sports: "It is a huge concern, 100%. When you look at the stats, that's a bad reflection on the players that you have, because Manchester United clearly have a lot of talented players.

"But it suggests that they are just dependent on their talents and lack those personalities. Their record away from home has to improve, because of the standards of other teams around you. I don't like looking at that. If you want to be a top team and compete [for the Premier League title], they have to improve that drastically."

United finished third in the Premier League in 2022/23, Ten Hag's first season in charge, as well as winning the Carabao Cup.

The 20-time champions of England have now gone 10 years without a league title, though, claiming their last in Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign as manager.

