Gary Neville: I’d run a mile if offered Manchester United manager’s job

Gary Neville has insisted he would “run a mile” if he was ever offered the job of Manchester United manager.

The former United full-back’s comment came as he conducted a question and answer session on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Asked if he would ever take the top job at Old Trafford, he replied: “That call isn’t coming and if it did, I would run a mile.”

That call isn’t coming and if it did I would run a mile https://t.co/S0JMFWwOh5— Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 15, 2019

Neville spent less than four months in charge at Spanish club Valencia during the 2015-16 season and won only three of the 16 LaLiga games they played during his tenure.

Questioned over a possible return to management one day, he replied: “No”, and asked what was the weirdest thing he had been asked to sign, he said: “Valencia contract.”

His reply was equally succinct when it came to the topic of the worst game he had ever covered, posting simply: “Agueerrrooooo!!”

Among a series of answers – some more serious than others – Neville also agreed that Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was world class and voiced the opinion that Manchester City’s defensive problems could prove damaging to their Premier League title hopes.