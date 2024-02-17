Manchester United 'make contact' over transfer for Bayern Munich wonderkid

Manchester United appear to be stepping up their pursuit of 18-year-old Bayern Munich prodigy Mathys Tel, amid interest from two other English clubs.

United spent big on young attacking talent last summer, bringing in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for an initial £64m – and it seems as though they could repeat the trick this off-season.

Left-sided winger Tel, a France U21 international, is currently valued at €50m (£42.7m) by Transfermarkt.

Mathys Tel has scored six goals for Bayern this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, United "have made contact" regarding a potential move for Tel.

Plettenberg adds that "two more clubs from England" have recently "inquired" about the former Rennes player, whose contract at Bayern runs until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Tel is said to have his sights set on gaining legendary status with the Bavarian giants – but he has seen limited action this term, with all 17 of his Bundesliga appearances for Thomas Tuchel's team coming from the bench.

Mind you, that's hardly surprising given Bayern's two first-choice options for supporting number nine Harry Kane are Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.

Tel (left) helped France to victory at the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may prove to be the case for Tel, then, that he needs to move away from the Allianz Arena to further his career.

Nineteen in April, time is clearly still very much on his side, and United could be a particularly appealing option as they look set to enter an exciting new area amid fresh investment from Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group.

Tel joined Bayern from Rennes in the summer of 2022 and has featured 54 times in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

