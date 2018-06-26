Germany cohesion has grown since beating Sweden - Brandt

The atmosphere in the Germany squad has improved significantly since their dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden, says Julian Brandt.

Reports of discord within the camp emerged after the reigning champions lost their opening Group F match against Mexico, and they appeared to be heading for the brink of elimination when drawing against Sweden.

However, Toni Kroos sensationally fired home from a set-piece in the 95th minute to give Germany, who were down to 10 men after Jerome Boateng's red card, a huge win.

Brandt, who struck the post ahead of Kroos' winner, insists the result has brought the team closer by proving what they can do when they band together.

"I think the atmosphere is relatively pleasant. The cohesion has grown through the Sweden game," Brandt said of the Sweden match to the official website of the German Football Association (DFB).

"The team has known each other for several years. It's clear there is a strong mentality

"We had a hard time implementing our gameplan in the first two matches, but as a team we know we are able to free ourselves from a difficult situation time and again and be very difficult to beat at the end.

"The atmosphere, the mentality, the togetherness – everything is intact with us."

Today we travel, tomorrow we play!Kazan, here we come... June 26, 2018

Rather than be mentally fatigued by the turnaround against Sweden, Brandt hopes Germany can use it to their advantage when they take on South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday.

"Such a game can provide strength. We started the tournament with a defeat and had not played well. Now we know what the matter is – that a few per cent less is not enough to win against the teams here," he said.

"The victory has done us good, especially because in the end everyone had the feeling that we had worked things out.

"Against South Korea we will all know what is at stake and what our common goal is. I am sure we will push on again on Wednesday."