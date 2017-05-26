Gerrard to take on Man Utd again in Carrick's testimonial

Michael Carrick has confirmed former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is the latest star name to commit to his testimonial next week.

A Manchester United 2008 XI will take on a Carrick All-Star team at Old Trafford on June 4.

Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic, Patrice Evra, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs are among the former players lining up for United in a team that will be managed by Alex Ferguson.

And Carrick has revealed Gerrard, who made a Liverpool return in a post-season friendly victory over Sydney FC this week, will be one of the All-Star players trying to get one over United, resuming the many battles he had with the club in his playing days.

He will join the likes of Frank Lampard, Robbie Keane, Eric Abidal and Gaizka Mendieta in a team managed by Harry Redknapp.

Delighted Steven Gerrard is playing in my testimonial. Played massive games both with and against him over the years May 26, 2017

Carrick said of Gerrard: "I have known him for a long time and played with him for England. He is probably one of the reasons I haven't had as many England caps as I would like!

"He is such a great player who has done so many great things over the years. I have had some big battles with him over the years, obviously big rivals, playing in the same position.

"But I always felt there was big respect between us. I'm really, really happy that he is coming back to play here in my testimonial."