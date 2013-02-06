Gerrard: Wilshere can be one of world's best

The 21-year-old has been in superb form since returning for Arsenal in October after 15 months out with an ankle problem.

England fans hope the skilful and diminutive player can become coach Roy Hodgson's answer to Spain's Andres Iniesta or Xavi and the once similarly vaunted Gerrard would not disagree.

"He can tick almost every box, and he's going to get better and better. He'll get better than he is now which is a scary thought," Gerrard told reporters as England prepare for Wednesday's friendly with Brazil, where both are likely to feature.

"Jack has got a bit of everything. He can tackle, get up and down the pitch, create a goal, score a goal, he can pass. I think he's got the potential to become one of the best in the world and I don't want to add any pressure. That's unfair.

"But playing against him recently and in training, he's a one-off. He's a lot better than your normal Premier League midfielder. I have a lot of confidence in him."

Wilshere first played for England in August 2010 and is set it pick up his seventh cap against Brazil having playing in the 4-2 friendly defeat by Sweden in November.