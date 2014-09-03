Giggs: Di Maria, Falcao will boost confidence

United have made a difficult start to life under new manager Louis van Gaal, claiming just two points from their first three Premier League games and suffering a humiliating 4-0 loss to League One MK Dons in the second round of the League Cup.

The 20-time English champions smashed the British transfer record to bring in Di Maria from Real Madrid for £59.7 million last Tuesday, before signing Colombia striker Falcao on a season-long loan from Monaco on transfer deadline day.

And club legend Giggs feels the arrivals of the South American duo should bolster the morale of a side that finished a disappointing seventh in the Premier League last season.

"Confidence is a problem," Giggs told the Daily Telegraph. "It's not easy at times, especially at Old Trafford where we've not performed really for over a year now – funnily enough away from home there's not been the same problem. We need to get that sorted as quickly as possible.

"When you see players of that ilk [Di Maria and Falcao] coming into the club it's exciting; whether you're a player or a coach it gives you a buzz. You want to play with the best players and you certainly want to coach the best.

"We've got very good players at the club now. It's up to us – and them – to get that reflected in the results."

Much has been made of the 3-5-2 system Van Gaal has implemented since he came to Old Trafford, with many observers pinpointing it as the primary reason for the Dutchman's failure to register a first win so far.

But Giggs is refusing to panic and is confident that a reversal in fortunes is around the corner.

"It may take a bit more time than we thought to get it right, but the players are on board," Giggs added.

"They are vocal on the training pitch and in the meetings. And that's what we want. We want this system to get results.

"Coming seventh last year wasn't good enough. We haven't started well this season, but we have to look to win something.

"We've got to be looking to contest the Premier League and look to get back in the Champions League. And I honestly believe, with the players we've now got, we're not far off."