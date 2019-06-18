Manchester United could hijack Tottenham midfielder deal with 'seductive' £80m bid - report
Seville-based media claim Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso from under Spurs' nose
Tottenham were thought to be relatively far down the line in their pursuit of Lo Celso, with the player keen to push a move through.
However, according to El Desmarque, they may yet be thwarted by Manchester United's 'seductive' proposals.
The report claims that United are palnning for a potential Paul Pogba exit, and that they have identified Lo Celso, 23, as a replacement.
Reportedly, their first 'formula' includes offering a substantial amount of money for the Argentine (thought to be £80million).
That amount wouldn't be far off Lo Celso's £89 million release clause, and is believed to be a very attractive offer for Betis.
Another alleged option was to include Juan Mata in a player-plus-cash deal that would see the fee drop to £60 million.
However, Juan Mata is widely expected to renew his contract at United iminently.
Lo Celso scored 16 goals and assited 6 from midfield last season and is currently with the Argentina squad competing in the Copa America.
