Manchester United could hijack Tottenham midfielder deal with 'seductive' £80m bid - report

Tottenham were thought to be relatively far down the line in their pursuit of Lo Celso, with the player keen to push a move through.

However, according to El Desmarque, they may yet be thwarted by Manchester United's 'seductive' proposals.

The report claims that United are palnning for a potential Paul Pogba exit, and that they have identified Lo Celso, 23, as a replacement.

Reportedly, their first 'formula' includes offering a substantial amount of money for the Argentine (thought to be £80million).

That amount wouldn't be far off Lo Celso's £89 million release clause, and is believed to be a very attractive offer for Betis.

Another alleged option was to include Juan Mata in a player-plus-cash deal that would see the fee drop to £60 million.

However, Juan Mata is widely expected to renew his contract at United iminently.

Lo Celso scored 16 goals and assited 6 from midfield last season and is currently with the Argentina squad competing in the Copa America.

