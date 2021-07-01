Golden Arrows confirm two player exits

Lamontville Golden Arrows have confirmed they have parted ways with the Zimbabwe duo Edmore Sibanda and Danny Phiri ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Sibanda did not feature for Arrows last season and only managed to make one appearance from the bench during their 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards on 23 February 2021.

The 34-year-old has been with the club since joining them from Witbank Spurs in 2019 and has managed to keep six while conceding 20 from 17 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Phiri has featured in 11 appearances across all competitions, 10 in the DStv Premiership and one appearance in the Nedbank Cup, respectively.

The 32-year-old spent have five-years with the club since joining them in 2016 from Chicken Inn and has managed to bag three goals and assisted a further three from 97 appearances in all competitions.

“We bid farewell to Danny Phiri and Edmore Sibanda. We would like to take this time to thank both Danny and Edmore for their contributions and services to the club and wish them well in their future endeavours,” Arrows confirmed on their official Twitter account.