Golden Boy 2019 nominees announced: Jadon Sancho, Matteo Guendouzi, Mason Mount make shortlist

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi and Chelsea's Mason Mount have made the Golden Boy shortlist for 2019.

Guendouzi's emergence as a regular starter for the Gunners, and Mount's excellent progress at Chelsea, has earned them both recognition.

They have been joined in the selection by Manchester City's Phil Foden and Everton striker Moise Kean.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's English attacker Jadon Sancho also features on the list after another eye-catching year in Germany. The 19-year-old has also established himself as a key player for Gareth Southgate's England side, and now has 10 caps to his name.

The award is given by football journalists to the young player they believe has been the most impressive over a calendar year.

It was originally conceived by Italian paper Tuttosport in 2003, in order to recognise the achievements of players under 21 years old.

Previous winners include Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling and Paul Pogba, while Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt was last year's winner amid an influential campaign at Ajax.

De Ligt, now of Juventus, is on the list again this year, but it is Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix who is favourite to win thanks to his prolific form for Benfica last season.

Felix scored 20 goals and provided 11 assists in 43 games during the 2018/19 campaign, which earned him a €120m move to Atelti.

Barcelona's teen sensation Ansu Fati also has also made the cut after his surge to prominence in Ernesto Valverde's first team.

Real Madrid's Rodrygo makes the list too, after impressive displays for Los Blancos so far this season.

Shortlist in full:

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus, Holland)

(Juventus, Holland) Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Canada),

(Bayern Munich, Canada), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, Italy)

(Milan, Italy) Ansu Fati (Barcelona, Spain)

(Barcelona, Spain) Phil Foden (Man City, England)

(Man City, England) Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal, France)

(Arsenal, France) Erling Haaland (RB Salzburg, Norway)

(RB Salzburg, Norway) Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

(Bayer Leverkusen, Germany) Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid, Portugal)

(Atletico Madrid, Portugal) Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia)

(Eintracht Frankfurt, Serbia) Moise Kean (Everton, Italy)

(Everton, Italy) Kang-in Lee (Valencia, South Korea)

(Valencia, South Korea) Andrij Oleksijovyc (Valladolid, Ukraine)

Danyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

(PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands) Mason Mount (Chelsea, England)

(Chelsea, England) Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

(Real Madrid, Brazil) Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, England)

(Borussia Dortmund, England) Ferran Torres (Valencia, Spain)

(Valencia, Spain) Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)

(Real Madrid, Brazil) Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma, Italy)

