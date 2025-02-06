Harry Kane could return to Premier League for a lot less than you think, with Bayern Munich release clause revealed: report

Harry Kane might be available in the summer transfer window for a much cheaper price than many would expect, with his Bayern Munich release clause having been revealed.

Now 31, Kane - who ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - decided to end his pursuit of Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record when swapping Tottenham for Bayern Munich at the start of the 2023/24 season, as he completed an £86.4m move to become Bayern Munich's record signing.

Since moving to Bayern, Kane has been in top form, scoring 70 goals in just 72 games in all competitions. But while he's still without a trophy to his name, that could well change as Bayern Munich close in on the Bundesliga title and remain in the Champions League.

Harry Kane has release clause revealed

Kane celebrates one of his many goals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Upon signing for Bayern, Kane penned a four-year deal that would keep him at Bavaria until the summer of 2027. Both parties also reportedly agreed to a deal whereby if Kane registered 40 goal contributions in all competitions in just one season then he would receive a €250,000 bonus.

Having managed 56 goal contributions last term and already on 36 this season, Kane is enjoying the fruits of his labour, if not for the lack of trophies. Should he wish to return to the Premier League anytime soon, though, it could be simpler than expected.

Kane joins Bayern Munich (Image credit: Alamy)

According to German outlet Bild, Kane has a special clause in his contract which allows him to leave Bayern and return to England for just £66.5m, which then drops to £54m from the summer of 2026.

The Telegraph also reports that Tottenham have first-refusal as part of the initial deal, meaning they would have take precedence if they match the same fee another side are willing to pay, while Kane would still need to agree to Spurs over another team, too.

But while chasing down Shearer's goals record and even winning a trophy in England might prove particularly appealing for the Three Lions captain, Kane is reportedly happy in Germany and has no thoughts of returning anytime soon.

By the summer of 2026 Kane will be preparing for the World Cup with England as well, so might wait to decide on his future until after the tournament.

Kane celebrates for Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it seems likely that Kane will stay in Germany for at least another season after 2024/25. He is clearly thriving in the Bundesliga, has managed to settle his family in Munich and will want to wait for the right opportunity to come back to. 31 is no longer old for professionals, with Robert Lewandowski proving that, at 36, he can still bag plenty of goals in a top league and in Europe.

Transfermarkt values Kane at £75m.