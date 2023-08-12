Harry Kane endures unhappy debut as Bayern are battered in DFL Super Cup

Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane endured a difficult debut for Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Bundesliga giants were thrashed 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup.

Kane's £100 million move from Spurs was announced early on Saturday and after posting an emotional farewell message, the England captain said he was looking forward to the game later in the day.

The 30-year-old started on the bench for Thomas Tuchel's side as 18-year-old French forward Mathys Tel led the line for the German champions.

Bayern found themselves a goal down inside three minutes as Dani Olmo gave Leipzig the lead and the Spanish international added another just before the break.

Tuchel eventually sent on Kane to replace Tel after 64 minutes, but Olmo completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot shortly afterwards to pile more misery on Bayern.

Kane will surely be in the team from now on following a first half in which chances came and went for Bayern, but the England captain's long wait for a first trophy continues.

Bayern will be big favourites to win the Bundesliga, though, having claimed the title in each of the past 11 seasons.

