Harry Kane endures unhappy debut as Bayern are battered in DFL Super Cup
The England captain came off the bench in the second half following his £100 million move from Tottenham on Saturday
Former Tottenham striker Harry Kane endured a difficult debut for Bayern Munich on Saturday as the Bundesliga giants were thrashed 3-0 by RB Leipzig in the DFL Super Cup.
Kane's £100 million move from Spurs was announced early on Saturday and after posting an emotional farewell message, the England captain said he was looking forward to the game later in the day.
The 30-year-old started on the bench for Thomas Tuchel's side as 18-year-old French forward Mathys Tel led the line for the German champions.
Bayern found themselves a goal down inside three minutes as Dani Olmo gave Leipzig the lead and the Spanish international added another just before the break.
Tuchel eventually sent on Kane to replace Tel after 64 minutes, but Olmo completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot shortly afterwards to pile more misery on Bayern.
Kane will surely be in the team from now on following a first half in which chances came and went for Bayern, but the England captain's long wait for a first trophy continues.
Bayern will be big favourites to win the Bundesliga, though, having claimed the title in each of the past 11 seasons.
More Harry Kane news
The England captain posted an emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans on Saturday and left the door open for a return to the north London club one day.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy revealed the club had 'reluctantly agreed' to Kane's transfer following his refusal to sign a new contract at Spurs.
Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku as they seek a replacement for Kane this summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs