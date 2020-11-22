Harry Kane praises Gareth Bale and Joe Hart for bringing trophy-winning experience to Tottenham

Harry Kane believes Gareth Bale and Joe Hart have helped to change the mentality at Tottenham.

Spurs re-signed Bale on a season-long loan from Real Madrid and swooped for Hart on a free transfer in the summer.

Bale won two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at the Santiago Bernabeu, while former Manchester City goalkeeper Hart is a two-time Premier League champion.

Tottenham moved top of the table after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over City, and Kane thinks Bale and Hart’s trophy-winning experience will serve his side well.

“I think for me, being one of the leaders in the team, I feel like you always need to get to know your team-mates and talk to them so that they feel comfortable talking to you," Kane told the Spurs matchday programme.

"Obviously, I remember what it was like being a young kid coming into the first team - it is never easy. I just try to get to know everyone, whether they're new, whether they're young I get to know them as people on and off the pitch and I think that really makes a difference when you are playing.

"The new boys that joined us over the summer have been great; they've settled in really quickly. They've been playing really well whenever they have been on the pitch. I think Harty has been a big boost to have in the changing room, to have that experience of winning major titles, which is the same as Gareth as well.

"Everyone that has come in has been doing really well so we have real competition all over the pitch and that is healthy competition, which hopefully continues."

Spurs return to action against Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday, before a London derby against Chelsea next weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s side have taken 20 points from their first nine games this season.

