Harry Kane right to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich, says Alan Shearer
England's all-time top scorer has begun a new chapter in his career, leaving Shearer's Premier League goals record intact
Alan Shearer has backed Harry Kane's decision to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich, saying that the England captain 'deserves success'.
Kane – who sits second behind Shearer on the all-time list of Premier League top scorers – completed an £86m move to Bayern on Saturday morning.
And, while the Bundesliga champions' 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in Saturday night's German Super Cup – where Kane made his debut from the bench – means the 30-year-old has still never won a trophy in his career, silverware is never too far away at Bayern.
The Bavarian giants have been crowned champions of Germany in each of the last 11 seasons, and Shearer would like to see Kane get a taste of that kind of glory. He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "His career deserves some success.
"Who knows, he could spend two or three years there and come back to have another crack at beating the [Premier League goals] record.
"He had one year left on his contract and has now moved to a giant of a football club with a really, really good chance of winning the Champions League.
"He's going there to work under a very intelligent manager [in Thomas Tuchel] and to work alongside some excellent players."
Ange Postecoglou's Kane-less Spurs get their 2023/24 Premier League campaign underway at home to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
