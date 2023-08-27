Harry Kane scores twice for Bayern Munich vs Augsburg in Bundesliga on home debut
The former Tottenham striker bagged his first goals at the Allianz Arena in a routine win for Thomas Tuchel's side on Sunday
Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern Munich on his home debut at the Allianz Arena on Sunday as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Augsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga.
Bayern took the lead following a Felix Uduokhai own goal just after the half-hour mark and Kane doubled the Bavarians' advantage as he converted from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.
The former Tottenham forward then made it 3-0 as he ran onto an Alphonso Davies pass and flicked a fine finish into the corner with 69 minutes played.
Dion Beljo pulled a goal back for the visitors after 86 minutes, but it was a fairly routine win for Bayern, one of five teams to have claimed back-to-back victories in the Bundesliga this term.
And for Kane, it was another happy evening as the England captain made it three goals in two Bundesliga appearances after he scored and assisted in last weekend's 4-0 win away to Werder Bremen.
The 30-year-old played the 90 minutes on Sunday for the German champions, who are second in the table behind Union Berlin, having scored one goal fewer than the capital club.
More Harry Kane news
The England captain posted an emotional farewell message to Tottenham fans on Saturday and left the door open for a return to the north London club one day.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy revealed the club had 'reluctantly agreed' to Kane's transfer following his refusal to sign a new contract at Spurs.
Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea misfit Romelu Lukaku as they seek a replacement for Kane this summer.
