Harry Kane sets special new mark with double for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday to set a new mark
Harry Kane has set a new personal mark with his two goals for Bayern Munich in a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.
Kane reached 400 career goals for clubs and country combined with his double for the Bavarians as he netted from nine yards out after nine minutes to open the scoring and added a second from the penalty spot just after the hour at the Allianz Arena.
More significantly, Kane now has 42 goals for Bayern in 2023/24, which is a career best for the England captain.
Kane's previous best was 41 goals in 48 games for Tottenham in 2017/18, but the 30-year-old has now surpassed that mark.
The England forward now has 42 in as many games for Bayern this term, with at least five fixtures remaining and possibly six if the Bavarians can get past Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.
In the Bundesliga, Kane has scored 35 goals in 31 games so far this season and he is six away from Robert Lewandowski's best mark of 41, which was set by the Polish striker in just 29 games in the 2020/21 season.
Bayern are at home to Real Madrid on Tuesday, before travelling to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga next weekend.
Thomas Tuchel's side then travel to Madrid for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 8th, with Bundesliga games at home to Wolfsburg and away to Hoffenheim on the 12th and the 18th, respectively.
With the title already lost to Bayer Leverkusen, the Champions League is now Bayern's only hope of silverware in 2023/24 as Kane looks to win a trophy for the first time in his career.
