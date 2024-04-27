Harry Kane sets special new mark with double for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

By Ben Hayward
published

Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern Munich against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday to set a new mark

Harry Kane gestures during Bayern Munich's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Kane has set a new personal mark with his two goals for Bayern Munich in a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Kane reached 400 career goals for clubs and country combined with his double for the Bavarians as he netted from nine yards out after nine minutes to open the scoring and added a second from the penalty spot just after the hour at the Allianz Arena.

