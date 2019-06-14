Manchester United receive boost as Manchester City cool interest in defensive target
By Greg Lea
Manchester City have cooled their interest in Leicester defender Harry Maguire, report the Daily Mail.
Pep Guardiola had been interested in launching a bid for the England international, but the Premier League champions have been put off by Leicester's £90m valuation.
That would smash City's transfer record - currently £60m, paid to the Foxes for Riyad Mahrez last summer - and Guardiola is now set to turn his attention elsewhere.
Manchester United have also shown an interest in Maguire, who joined Leicester from Hull for an initial £12m in 2017.
And City's withdrawal from the race could boost United's chances of landing the 26-year-old.
The Red Devils may also balk at the £90m asking price, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to bolster his defensive options ahead of next term.
READ MORE
8 Copa America players looking to put themselves in the shop window for a Premier League move
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.