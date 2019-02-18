Harvey to step down as EFL CEO

Shaun Harvey will step down as chief executive of the English Football League (EFL) at the end of the season.

The organisation announced on Monday that Harvey will be leaving after nearly six years in the role.

"I am proud of what we have achieved since then, in what have not always been easy circumstances," he said in a statement published by the EFL.

"Consistently during my time, I have always looked to push boundaries to make the maximum positive impact for clubs, whether this be from a financial perspective or by generating value in another way. I have always held the view that the strength of the EFL, is its clubs and no club, or indeed individual, is bigger or more important than the collective or the EFL itself.

"After discussions with the board, we decided that the time is right for the EFL to now move in a different direction having concluded a number of commercial contracts that leave the league in a stable position.

"I am happy to remain as CEO until after the play-offs, in order to conclude a number of outstanding matters that we are currently dealing with, after which I will move on to pastures new and hopefully make a positive difference elsewhere."

Debbie Jevans, interim chair of the EFL, said: "The EFL is in a strong position with a growing fan base throughout the world and Shaun deserves a lot of credit for this.

"Shaun and the board have agreed that the time is now right for a change of leadership and a new direction. We are pleased that Shaun has agreed to stay on until the end of the season."

Harvey is reported to have upset a number of Championship clubs after agreeing a new television rights deal that left some feeling undervalued and concerned that ticket sales would suffer due to the number of matches being broadcast.

He is the latest key figure to announce his departure in English football over the last year. Football Association chairman Martin Glenn is leaving in May, while the Premier League is yet to replace chief executive Richard Scudamore after Susanna Dinnage pulled out of taking the job in December.