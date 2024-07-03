‘He was a genius. Everyone loved him, he made training really difficult but enjoyable, what Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been doing, he was doing in 1996’ Alan Shearer on the manager who was decades ahead of his time

Alan Shearer tells FourFourTwo about the coach whose man-management skills and tactical nous had players not wanting to leave the training field

Alan Shearer speaking in front of an image of Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer and David Beckham training at Bisham Abbey in the 1990s for England
Alan Shearer looks back at Euro 96 with FourFourFourTwo (Image credit: Future)

In the late 80s and early 90s, Dutch football was the envy of much of Europe. Their national side destroyed England’s dreams at Euro ‘88, then broke English hearts (and some basic rules of the game) in 1993 to deny them an opportunity to disappoint the nation at USA ‘94.

Terry Venables took over the national team that year and spent two years coaching them to play with the fluidity of the Netherlands, then hammered the tournament favourites 4-1 at Euro ‘96.

“We talk now about how Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp change systems and change players – Terry was doing that back in 1996,” explained Alan Shearer exclusively to FourFourTwo in a special Euro ‘96 look back interview.

