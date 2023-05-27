'He wasn't too happy!': Christian Eriksen on riling Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United

Christian Eriksen has opened up about the time he got on Cristiano Ronaldo's wrong side at Manchester United.

The two were only briefly teammates this season, before Ronaldo's somewhat acrimonious exit from Old Trafford in November.

But it seems that was still enough time for the pair to have a little falling out – over set-pieces.

Speaking to former United and England midfielder Own Hargreaves in a free-kick masterclass for the club's official website, Eriksen explained what went down when he dared to try and take a free-kick ahead of Ronaldo...

The Dane told Hargreaves: "Even now at the club, we have multiple takers who if he's had a good day, he's going to have it. [Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes] and Rashy [Marcus Rashford]. They're probably the three and Ronaldo when he was here, obviously.

"I did take one [instead of Ronaldo], I think, but he wasn't too happy with that! But then with the three we have now, it's where we are on the pitch, how people are feeling, so it's like 'you had the last one, I'll have the next one'."

Eriksen is among the top scorers from direct free-kicks in the modern Premier League era, have put away eight – although he's yet to do so for United.

In fact, the 31-year-old has found the net only once in the league for Erik ten Hag's side – in a 2-1 win away to Fulham back in November.