Hearts attack hits double figures

The hosts scored five times in each half of their Scottish Championship clash at Tynecastle, with a hat-trick in just over three minutes - including two penalties - from striker Genero Zeefuik setting them on their way.

The Edinburgh side have suffered on and off the field in recent years, beset by financial problems that contributed to their relegation from the Scottish Premiership in 2014.

But Saturday's huge win means they are well on track for a swift return to the top tier, holding a 20-point advantage at the top of the table over city rivals Hibernian.