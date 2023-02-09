Here's who would qualify for the European Super League – based on current club coefficient

The new European Super League has been announced – and fans all over Europe are wondering how it will affect them.

The new competition was announced this morning, with the key principles (opens in new tab) of qualification to the tournament promised. While the format of the tournament is as yet unknown, we know that the European Super League would consist of multiple divisions and between 60 and 80 teams (opens in new tab). Teams will apparently play a minimum of 14 games a season.

So assuming that that's four tiers of 15 teams each… who would be involved based on UEFA coefficient (opens in new tab)?

UEFA coefficient isn't a clear science for determining who would play in a Super League. We don't even know the competition structure, let alone how the qualification would work.

But what it does provide us with is a clear idea of the 15 biggest teams in European competition right now – followed by the next 15, and so on and so on. This new competition may not have permanent members but it could well be formed of similar groups of clubs to this layout.

Tier 1

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Manchester United

Juventus

Ajax

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Dortmund

Roma

RB Leipzig

Inter Milan

Tier 2

Villarreal

Porto

Tottenham Hotspur

Sevilla

Eintracht Frankfurt

Benfica

Napoli

Arsenal

Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayer Leverkusen

Lyon

Red Bull Salzburg

Atalanta

Dinamo Zagreb

Club Brugge

Tier 3

Rangers

Slavia Prague

Sporting

Feyenoord

Basel

Rennes

Braga

PSV Eindhoven

AC Milan

Lazio

Crvena Zvezda

AZ Alkmaar

Copenhagen

Valencia

Olympiacos

Tier 4

Real Betis

LASK

West Ham United

Dynamo Kyiv

Young Boys

Gent

Marseille

Real Sociedad

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Galatasaray

Celtic

Istanbul Basaksehir

Lille

Monaco

Fenerbahce

A new European Super League has been announced. Previously, new chief executive Bernd Reichart said the competition could begin in 2024/25. The proposals for this new competition allow for the tournament to be played around the world.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slammed the European Super League founders in March last year, as the timeline for the 2021 version of the competition descended into farce.