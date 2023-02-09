Here's who would qualify for the European Super League – based on current club coefficient

By Mark White
published

We don't have all the details on the European Super League – but this multi-divisional competition could look like this

Here's how the European Super League would look based on current club coefficient: Florentino Perez attends during the presentation of Palladium Hotel Group as a new sponsor of the Real Madrid basketball team at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on September 5, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Samuel de Roman / Getty Images)

The new European Super League has been announced – and fans all over Europe are wondering how it will affect them. 

The new competition was announced this morning, with the key principles (opens in new tab) of qualification to the tournament promised. While the format of the tournament is as yet unknown, we know that the European Super League would consist of multiple divisions and between 60 and 80 teams (opens in new tab). Teams will apparently play a minimum of 14 games a season. 

So assuming that that's four tiers of 15 teams each… who would be involved based on UEFA coefficient (opens in new tab)?

Real Madrid celebrate winning their 14th Champions League trophy after victory in Paris against Liverpool in May 2022.

Champions League holders Real Madrid would likely be in the top tier of any European Super League (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA coefficient isn't a clear science for determining who would play in a Super League. We don't even know the competition structure, let alone how the qualification would work.

But what it does provide us with is a clear idea of the 15 biggest teams in European competition right now – followed by the next 15, and so on and so on. This new competition may not have permanent members but it could well be formed of similar groups of clubs to this layout.

Tier 1

Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester United
Juventus
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Roma
RB Leipzig
Inter Milan

The City fans celebrate after Yaya Toure of Manchester City scored the opening goal during the FA Cup sponsored by E.ON semi final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on April 16, 2011 in London, England.

Manchester City are the biggest club in Europe right now, at least according to one metric (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Tier 2

Villarreal
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur
Sevilla
Eintracht Frankfurt
Benfica
Napoli
Arsenal
Shakhtar Donetsk
Bayer Leverkusen
Lyon
Red Bull Salzburg
Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge

Tier 3

Rangers
Slavia Prague
Sporting
Feyenoord
Basel
Rennes
Braga
PSV Eindhoven
AC Milan
Lazio
Crvena Zvezda
AZ Alkmaar
Copenhagen
Valencia
Olympiacos

Tier 4

Real Betis
LASK
West Ham United
Dynamo Kyiv
Young Boys
Gent
Marseille
Real Sociedad
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Galatasaray
Celtic
Istanbul Basaksehir
Lille
Monaco
Fenerbahce

More on the European Super League

A new European Super League has been announced. Previously, new chief executive Bernd Reichart said the competition could begin in 2024/25. The proposals for this new competition allow for the tournament to be played around the world

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slammed the European Super League founders in March last year, as the timeline for the 2021 version of the competition descended into farce

