Here's who would qualify for the European Super League – based on current club coefficient
We don't have all the details on the European Super League – but this multi-divisional competition could look like this
The new European Super League has been announced – and fans all over Europe are wondering how it will affect them.
The new competition was announced this morning, with the key principles (opens in new tab) of qualification to the tournament promised. While the format of the tournament is as yet unknown, we know that the European Super League would consist of multiple divisions and between 60 and 80 teams (opens in new tab). Teams will apparently play a minimum of 14 games a season.
So assuming that that's four tiers of 15 teams each… who would be involved based on UEFA coefficient (opens in new tab)?
UEFA coefficient isn't a clear science for determining who would play in a Super League. We don't even know the competition structure, let alone how the qualification would work.
But what it does provide us with is a clear idea of the 15 biggest teams in European competition right now – followed by the next 15, and so on and so on. This new competition may not have permanent members but it could well be formed of similar groups of clubs to this layout.
Tier 1
Manchester City
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Manchester United
Juventus
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Borussia Dortmund
Roma
RB Leipzig
Inter Milan
Tier 2
Villarreal
Porto
Tottenham Hotspur
Sevilla
Eintracht Frankfurt
Benfica
Napoli
Arsenal
Shakhtar Donetsk
Bayer Leverkusen
Lyon
Red Bull Salzburg
Atalanta
Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge
Tier 3
Rangers
Slavia Prague
Sporting
Feyenoord
Basel
Rennes
Braga
PSV Eindhoven
AC Milan
Lazio
Crvena Zvezda
AZ Alkmaar
Copenhagen
Valencia
Olympiacos
Tier 4
Real Betis
LASK
West Ham United
Dynamo Kyiv
Young Boys
Gent
Marseille
Real Sociedad
Zenit Saint Petersburg
Galatasaray
Celtic
Istanbul Basaksehir
Lille
Monaco
Fenerbahce
More on the European Super League
A new European Super League has been announced. Previously, new chief executive Bernd Reichart said the competition could begin in 2024/25. The proposals for this new competition allow for the tournament to be played around the world.
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin slammed the European Super League founders in March last year, as the timeline for the 2021 version of the competition descended into farce.
