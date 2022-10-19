New European Super League CEO says breakaway could launch within TWO years

The European Super League could be in place ahead of the 2024/25 season.

That's according to new chief executive Bernd Reichart, who says that the Premier League's model is the one to follow for his breakaway project. The Super League could well be expanded to 20 teams as a result.

"[The 2024/25 season] might be the first reasonable and realistic call but there are so many variables that I can't actually foresee," Reichart told the PA news agency via Sky Sports. "That is probably the first realistic call."

The European Super League project could be imminent once more – only without permanent club membership

The Super League's original branding, featuring one of the sides involved, Manchester United (Image credit: The Super League)

In 2021, the Super League was announced with 12 founding members: Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Now, permanent membership could be off the table.

"There has been an important reassessment and the concept is spreading out about openness and taking the permanent membership off the table," Reichart says. "I can say the three clubs have credibly reassessed and taken some learnings from the first approach.

English fans were fiercely opposed to the European Super League (Image credit: PA)

"I am aware of what the English clubs stated a year and a half ago, but I hope the whole football community is appreciating the approach to continue to care and try to come up with solutions.

The Super League project initially collapsed when the six English clubs pulled out amid opposition from Premier League fans. Now, Reichart says that conversations don't have to involve the English sides.

"Initially the dialogue can work without them (English clubs)," the German said. "I will talk to clubs in other countries but this is not an exclusive initiative at all, it is an inclusive initiative.

"Of course, the situation of the English clubs and the Premier League is a strong example of how attractive a club-run competition could actually look like and what difference it makes if you have the best playing each other week after week in a way. I would love to have their point of view as well."