New European Super League announced, replacing the Champions League for good

The backers of a new European Super League have announced their replacement for the Champions League: a multi-division competition of around 60 to 80 teams – crucially, with no permanent members.

Clubs will see themselves play a minimum of 14 games in the competition per season. There is no detail yet on how the teams will qualify for the tournament as of yet.

Various European newspapers have announced the project, courtesy of A22, a new Madrid-based sister company of the Super League (ESL). A22 have consulted with nearly 50 European clubs since October last year, developing 10 principles based on their discussions to underpin plans for a new-look league.

The Super League has been bubbling beneath the surface of football for a while (Image credit: Getty)

"The Super League is the wolf, who today disguises himself as a granny to try to fool European football," La Liga president Javier Tevas tweeted (opens in new tab).

"But HIS nose and HIS teeth are very big, four divisions in Europe? Of course the first for them, as in the 2019 reform. Government of the clubs? Of course only the big ones

Chief executive of A22, Bernd Reichart, says, “It is the clubs that bear the entrepreneurial risk in football. But when it comes to important decisions, they are too often forced to stand idly by from the sidelines as the sporting and financial foundations run under their hands.

“Our talks have also made it clear that it is often impossible for clubs to raise their voices publicly against a system that uses the threat of sanctions to prevent opposition.”

Fan opposition was ferocious towards to Super League in 2021 (Image credit: PA)

Original Super League plans were made in 2021 – but they only lasted a few days, with English sides all pulling out of the competition after ferocious opposition from fans.

The original Super League are still involved in a long-running legal case with UEFA in the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. According to the Telegraph (opens in new tab), the Super League were dealt a blow last year when the advocate-general Athanasios Rantos’ advice to the court heavily favoured the UEFA (opens in new tab) monopoly.