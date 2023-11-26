'High potential to do amazing things' – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells Alejandro Garnacho how he can justify Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney comparisons after wonder goal vs Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says it is too early to compare Alejandro Garnacho to club legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney following the Argentine's wonder goal against Everton on Sunday.

Garnacho netted inside three minutes with an unbelievable overhead kick at Goodison Park and imitated Ronaldo's famous celebration afterwards.

His goal brought comparisons with the Cristiano and Rooney, both of whom scored famous overhead kicks – the Portuguese for Real Madrid against Juventus in 2018 and the former England forward for United versus City in 2011.

But Ten Hag said: "Don’t compare, I don't think it is right. They all have their own identity but for Garnacho to go that way he has a lot to come, he has to work very hard. You have to do it on a consistent basis and so far he has not.

"But he definitely has high potential to do some amazing things, it's not the first time we saw this, we have already often seen glimpses but if you want to be a player like Rooney or Ronaldo you have to score 20, 25 goals in the Premier League each season.

"That's not easy to get, you have to work hard, you have to go in areas where it hurts. So a lot to come. But he has potential."

Garnacho grew up idolising Ronaldo and got to play alongside his hero before the Portuguese left United under a cloud last year following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The 19-year-old grew up in Spain and is a Real Madrid fan, but has an Argentine mother and represents the South Americans at international level.

The talented teenage forward joined United after leaving Atletico Madrid in 2020 and is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028.

