Highlights: Sundowns juggernaut rolls on with big victory over Polokwane City in Nedbank Cup

View the highlights from Mamelodi Sundowns’ emphatic 4-0 win over Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup to seal a spot in the last eight of the competition where they will face rivals Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilians have been dominant in recent weeks, sweeping all those who they came up against aside in all competitions.

Goals within the first 30 minutes from Pete Shalulile, Lebogang Maboe, Lesedi Kapinga and Andile Jali put Downs in complete control of the game and left the GladAfrica Championship side focusing on damage limitation in the second half.

Downs cruised to victory in the end as their pursuit of more silverware continues.

Watch the highlights here: