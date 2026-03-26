‘I think there’s a dark horse to watch out for, who will have a good go at the World Cup – they are a very good side’ England legend Chris Waddle reveals the unexpected country he thinks everyone should keep their eyes on in North America this summer
In an exclusive interview, the former Three Lions winger says England can compete for the trophy this summer – and names his wild card tip to do well
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England continue their warm-up for the World Cup with a friendly against Uruguay on Friday – and they’re currently one of the bookmakers’ favourites to win the trophy this summer.
Thomas Tuchel’s side follow their friendly against South American opposition with another Wembley fixture against Japan on Tuesday, but they will field a significantly different side for both games.
Tuchel opted to let 11 of his more senior players have this week off to rest and recuperate, towards the end of a tiring club season, before they join up with the squad at the weekend ahead of the Japan game.Article continues below
Waddle makes his predictions for the World Cup
Former England international Chris Waddle believes Tuchel’s idea to give key players time off was a good one.
“Friendlies are a pain – you’ve got players travelling all over the world, and I see some friendlies this week are in America,” he told FourFourTwo.
“I think Portugal are playing over there, and France as well. You think ‘Wow, do the players really need that at this time of the year?’
“I understand international managers wanting to get the group together, getting a relationship with each other. But there have been a lot of fixtures – Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, FA Cup.
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“Players need a rest more than anything, so I think it’s brilliant what Thomas Tuchel has done by saying to some players, ‘Look, I don’t need you in this game, have a week’s rest’.”
Waddle thinks England can be one of the countries competing to win the World Cup this summer.
“I don’t see any reason why they can't be in the latter stages and in the frame. Why not?” he explained.
“Argentina are a good side but Brazil, I don’t fancy at all. Uruguay will be dangerous, as we’ll see probably this week in the friendly, if they put a proper team out. Colombia are dangerous.
“Around Europe, you’ve got to say Spain are favourites going into the tournament. France are always dangerous, we know they’ve got so many players to pick from, if Didier Deschamps gets it right.
“Portugal, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s farewell, I think maybe they’re a bit too old now, I think they’ve had their chance. I’m not going really for Portugal, although I think they’re a good side.
“Then you don't know. There will be two or three teams who we think ‘Wow, what a tournament they’ve had’. It could be an Asian team, it could be Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana.
“I think a dark horse – I’m not saying they’ll win it, but to really have a good go at it – would be Norway. I think Norway are a very good side. They score goals for fun – we know they’ve got Erling Haaland, they’ve got Alexander Sorloth, they’ve got other players. There’s always a surprise team and it could be Norway.
“For me Spain will be favourites, and rightly so. After that, anyone can win it.”
Waddle was speaking to FourFourTwo on behalf of 10bet, who offer live betting on the Premier League
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
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