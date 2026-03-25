Scotland star put in 'Fat Club' ahead of World Cup squad announcement as old school methods revealed

Lennon Miller is in contention for a place in Scotland's squad at the World Cup

Lennon Miller seemed a long way off a place in Scotland’s World Cup squad at the start of the season.

But the 19-year-old midfielder, after a difficult start to life at Serie A club Udinese following a move from Motherwell, is now catching the eye.

He has impressed after finding his feet in Italy, and earned a place in the Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies against Japan and Ivory Coast ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

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Miller put in 'Fat Club' by Udinese

Lennon Miller made his breakthrough with Motherwell (Image credit: Sky Sports/Motherwell FC/SNS)

But the start of the season suggested Miller might have made an error of judgement in joining Udinese.

He didn’t feature in his new side’s first four games, and it has since emerged that he was put in something called ‘Fat Club’ at the Italian side.

“They have a structure, they have a way they do things and they’ve done it for many years now,” his father Lee told the Daily Mail .

“I think Lennon spoke to Aaron Hickey when he first went over and was in the squad with him. He actually said to him: ‘Listen, be patient because it might be six months and you won’t be in the team. You might feature now and again once you’re up to speed.’

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“I thought he was up to speed. I thought he was ready and was good enough to play. But they want you to bed in, do your Italian lessons, do this, do that, get used to the whole surroundings and then you’re in.

“So, we kind of knew that. Everybody was saying: ‘Listen, why’s he not playing? That’s a terrible move. All the stuff that comes along with that, it’s just white noise.”

Miller’s father added: “Training-wise, he’s doing well, he’s up to speed. He’s bulked out. He’s on a strict diet. He was in Fat Club when he first rolled up there and you’re like, Fat Club?

Scotland manager Steve Clarke gave Lennon Miller his international debut (Image credit: PA Images)

“But it’s just a totally different way of looking at a footballer as a person, as a project. He’s their project and we’ve always known that. So, hopefully, he kicks on and plays as much football from now to the end of the season.”

Miller has made 17 appearances in Serie A this season, starting six times and coming on off the bench on 11 occasions.

He has been capped four times by Scotland after making his international debut as a substitute against Iceland in June last year.