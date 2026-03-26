Meet the EFL club standing in the way of Italy's World Cup hopes

Northern Ireland are dreaming of reaching their first World Cup in 40 years - and if they get there, it will be an achievement made in the EFL.

Of the 28 players selected by boss Michael O'Neill in his initial squad for tonight's World Cup play-off semi-final away to Italy, 21 currently turn out for clubs in the Championship or League One.

It underlines the scale of the challenge facing Northern Ireland in Bergamo, as players who usually represent the likes of Stevenage, Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle go toe-to-toe with stars from Manchester City, Juventus and Inter Milan.

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EFL stars aim to cause more World Cup heartbreak for Italy

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill (Image credit: PA Images)

Both Italy and Northern Ireland will feel they are overdue an appearance at the Finals. The Azzurri, who have lifted the trophy four times, have failed to qualify for the past two editions of the tournament, suffering traumatic play-off defeats by Sweden in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2022.

Italy's 12-year wait will seem like nothing to Northern Ireland, whose most recent finals appearance came at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Oxford United midfielder Jamie Donley celebrates his goal against Blackburn Rovers - who are managed by Northern Ireland boss O'Neill (Image credit: Getty Images)

O'Neill's side are huge underdogs and would still have to beat Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina away from home in next Tuesday's play-off final to qualify for this summer's tournament in North America.

But if Northern Ireland are to spring a surprise tonight, one EFL club could play a particularly important role.

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Championship strugglers Oxford United boast four players in O'Neill's party: right back Brodie Spencer, centre back Ciaron Brown, central midfielder Jamie McDonnell and attacking midfielder Jamie Donley.

McDonnell is reportedly set to miss out on the 23-man matchday squad, but his three U's team-mates are all likely to play a part against Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Donley started and scored the only goal in Northern Ireland's most recent fixture, a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in November, while Brown could also keep his place in the XI, particularly with Sunderland centre back Dan Ballard and Liverpool full back Conor Bradley missing through injury.