Mexico and MLS star facing self-inflicted seven-month lay-off ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Hirving Lozano's time in San Diego hasn't lived up to the hype

On June 6, 2024, San Diego FC announced the arrival of Hirving "Chucky" Lozano as the first Designated Player in club's history.

The winger arrived for a fee of $12 million, signing a four-year deal with two option years.

“Signing a player of the international stature of ‘Chucky’ Lozano is the biggest possible endorsement of our project in San Diego,” said San Diego FC Owner and Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour.

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Hirving Lozano in MLS: What's going on?

Hirving Lozano during a warm-up for San Diego (Image credit: Getty Images)

“His journey from Pachuca, Mexico to the world stage resonates with how Right to Dream provides opportunities for talent everywhere, and we hope that story can inspire and motivate the next generation of talent in San Diego and around the world,” Mansour added.

At the time, it seemed to be a statement signing for San Diego FC. After all, this was a player who had won the biggest prize in Mexico, Italy, and the Netherlands, having scored 76 goals and 43 assists in 267 appearances during his time at PSV Eindhoven and Napoli, as well as writing himself into El Tri folklore with his iconic winner vs. Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Hirving Lozano's time in MLS hasn't gone according to plan

Hirving Lozano has proven to be a vital cog in Mexico's attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lozano got off to a red-hot start in southern California, leading San Diego to a win at reigning champions LA Galaxy in their first-ever MLS match and assisting Anders Dreyer's opening goal.

Zig-zagging through opponents, unleashing a cross or launching a rocket into the top bins, it seemed San Diego had struck gold.

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However, on October 4, Lozano was the protagonist of a heated locker room altercation with manager Mikey Varas, who had decided to sub him off at half-time.

San Diego turned a 1-0 deficit around, prevailing 4-2 in Houston, but Varas didn't forget - or forgive - the petulance of his DP winger.

Lozano was left out of their next two matchday rosters, including their maiden playoff game, before coming off the bench and scoring in their 2-2 draw and subsequent penalty shootout defeat at Portland. The next match, meanwhile, saw Lozano come off the bench in the 70th minute and assist the final goal in a 4-0 win.