How to watch Brazil vs France for FREE: TV and live stream details for HUGE international friendly

Watch Brazil vs France for a midweek friendly, with all the details on TV channels and live streaming – including an option to watch for free in the UK – right here in this guide. Click HERE for details on all the upcoming internationals.

Brazil vs France: Key information ► Date: Thursday 26 March 2026 ► Kick-off time: 4:00pm local time (ET), 8.00pm GMT ► Venue: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts ► TV & Streaming: ITV4, ITVX (UK), ESPN 2 (US) ► FREE stream: ITVX (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN

A blockbuster clash between two heavyweight nations takes place in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Set for kick-off in the USA, Carlo Ancelotti is to be pitted against Didier Deschamps in the dugouts, with a plethora of the world's best players set to be on show.

Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Brazil vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brazil vs France for FREE in the UK

You can watch Brazil vs France for free in the UK, with public broadcaster ITV holding the rights.

TV coverage: ITV4 is the channel you need. Free stream: ITVX has the same coverage online.



🚨 Not in the UK right now? Coverage is geo-restricted but you can get your ITVX access from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Brazil vs France from anywhere

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If you're abroad right now, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual services and make sure you don't miss the game. It also enhances your internet secutiry.

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How to watch Brazil vs France in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brazil vs France on