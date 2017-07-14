Honda joins Pachuca after leaving AC Milan

Japan star Keisuke Honda has signed for Pachuca, the Liga MX club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old was a free agent after leaving AC Milan at the end of last season.

Honda had been training in Orange County and was linked with a possible move to MLS, with La Galaxy said to have been interested.

However, the attacking midfielder has opted to move to Mexico, with Pachuca confirming his arrival via their official Twitter account.

Señoras y señores el nuevo refuerzo Tuzo! keisuke Honda! July 14, 2017

Honda himself later tweeted in Spanish: "I've just signed with Pachuca of Mexico. I hope to see the fans soon."

The former CSKA Moscow man, who had also been linked with Galatasaray, made just nine Milan appearances in all competitions under Vincenzo Montella last season.