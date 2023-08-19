'Horrible' – Jurgen Klopp left fuming after Liverpool's slugglish start vs Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious at his side's slugglish start against Bournemouth on Saturday – even though the Reds came back to beat the Cherries 3-1 at Anfield.

Bournemouth shocked the home side by taking the lead through Antoine Semenyo after just three minutes and it took the Reds a while to react.

Luis Diaz eventually equalised after 27 minutes and Mohamed Salah put Klopp's side in front after he saw a penalty saved but hit home the rebound later in the half.

Liverpool then went down to 10 men after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off 13 minutes into the second half, but Diogo Jota made it 3-1 to the Reds shortly afterwards in an ultimately comfortable win for the home side.

"Horrible start. Horrible start to the game," Klopp said afterwards.

"Of course this start should not happen and we will speak about it and hopefully not do it again. It gave the opposition a massive boost and they started super front-footed."

Bournemouth had the ball in the net even before their opener, but that effort was ruled offside. Soon afterwards, they did have a goal and Klopp was not amused.

"I thought the first goal we conceded was offside and a wake-up call," he said. "OK, you take that. And then a minute later we conceded a regular goal which is not cool.

"We needed a few minutes to shake it off and then we were really good. We scored two goals which was really good.

"The second half it changed completely because all of a sudden we were 10 men but scored the third goal, which is very important in this moment. It gave us energy."

And he added: "It was surprisingly hot today so it was really intense for the boys but we fought through that and didn't concede any more, got the three points and that is all that I need."

