How long will Micky van de Ven be out? Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives injury update

Micky van de Ven was forced off through inury in Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, but manager Ange Postecoglou believes the Dutch defender does not have a significant problem.

Spurs sealed an impressive victory thanks to second-half goals from James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Timo Werner – the last two in added time after Villa had been reduced to 10 men following a red card for John McGinn after 65 minutes.

But the one negative for the north London club was an injury to Van de Ven, who was forced off after 49 minutes at Villa Park and replaced by January signing Radu Dragusin.

Asked after the game how serious he thought Van de Ven's injury was, Postecoglou said: "I’m not sure, he doesn't think it’s anything too significant. So disappointing for him because he was outstanding again up until that point."

And he added: "Great for Radu [Dragusin] to come in, his first significant game time in a big game and I thought he handled it really well."

Tottenham remain fifth in the Premier League, but are now just two points behind fourth-placed Villa and have a game in hand over Unai Emery's side.

"[We were] oustanding in all facets," Postecoglou said. "In the first half we made them work hard and we were pretty confident it would bear fruit in the second half.

"And we maintained that tempo, intensity, with our pressing, then the quality of our football in the second half was outatanding.

"They're a good team, especially here at home. It was a big game, significant, so for them to perform like that – it was a credit to everyone.”

More Tottenham stories

‘Signing for Tottenham was one of the best days of my life’: Guglielmo Vicario on move to Spurs

‘He speaks about football and about life - and he tells us some stories that stay inside our dressing room…’ Tottenham star Guglielmo Vicario on what working with Ange Postecoglou is REALLY like

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou: It’s hard to get recruitment wrong at Spurs