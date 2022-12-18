How many penalties have Argentina and Lionel Messi had at World Cup 2022?
Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot in the first half of his side's World Cup 2022 final against France in Qatar
Lionel Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot against France in the World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.
The Argentina captain stepped up and slotted a low spot-kick past Hugo Lloris after 23 minutes of the showpiece clash on Sunday after his former Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele was adjudged to have fouled Angel Di Maria.
It was Argentina's fifth penalty of the 2022 World Cup, having had spot-kicks against Saudi Arabia and Poland in the group stages and then three more in the knockout phase – versus Netherlands, Croatia and now France.
Messi has taken all five and scored four, with his one misdemeaniur coming against Poland as Wojciech Szczesny made a fine save.
His five penalties at Qatar 2022 are the most by any player in any single edition of the World Cup.
Argentina also beat the Dutch in a penalty shootout after letting a 2-0 lead slip in their quarter-final at the Lusail Stadium, with Messi on target then too.
This latest goal for Messi was his sixth in total at World Cup 2022 and leaves him on course to win the Golden Boot, unless his PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe (on five) can convert later in the game.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
