Watch Azerbaijan vs France: Live streams, TV details

Watch Azerbaijan vs France as Les Bleus seek to finish Group D in fine fashion, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

France are already over the line as they travel to Baku to complete their 2026 World Cup qualifying endeavours.

Les Blues cannot be caught by either Iceland or Ukraine and will look to finish strongly by extending their unbeaten record.

Azerbaijan are already out and merely has pride to play for as the 2022 finalists arrive in town.

Here are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Azerbaijan vs France online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs France in the UK

France's final World Cup qualifier in Baku against Azerbaijan will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers, but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs France in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch Azerbaijan vs France on Fox Sports 2 and via the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch Azerbaijan vs France for free?

You can watch Azerbaijan vs France for free in France, where TF1 has the rights.

You can stream the match via the TF1+ free streaming service, while the game is also available to stream free via Molotov.

Coverage is geo-restricted to France, unless you use a VPN to access your account while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Azerbaijan vs France from anywhere

Out of the country when Azerbaijan vs France is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there – they can't fault its speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features.

Azerbaijan vs France: Match Preview

Hosts Azerbaijan are stuck in a rut and have extended their winless record to 14 games on Thursday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Iceland.

Still within reaching distance of a top-two spot, those hopes were dashed as Fiorentina playmaker Albert Gudmundsson found the net to open the scoring.

Defender Sverrir Ingi Ingason then added a second before the break, with the second half of the contest played at a lesser pace as the Land of Fire crashed out.

Aykhan Abbasov's men are huge underdogs coming into this one, having been beaten 3-0 by France at the Parc des Princes back in October.

As for the visitors, they booked their spot at next summer's finals with a 4-0 win over Ukraine in midweek.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe (2), Michael Olise and Hugo Ekitike helped Les Blues secure their passage, with this game rather meaningless to round off their Group D campaign.

Now on a mission to conclude their qualification campaign without defeat, they will be without Eduardo Camavinga, who has been sent back to Real Madrid following complaints of a thigh issue.