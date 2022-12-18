How many World Cup finals have gone to extra time and penalties?

The World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France is heading into extra time after the two teams drew 2-2 over 90 minutes.

Argentina looked to be cruising to the trophy after Lionel Messi netted from the penalty spot and Angel Di Maria scored another later in the first half.

But France mounted a late comeback as Kylian Mbappe netted from the spot and then scored with a superb volley shortly afterwards to produced a frantic finale.

There were half chances for both teams in the closing stages but the match ended 2-2 and the 2022 showpiece at the Lusail Stadium will be decided either in extra time or by penalties.

This is the eighth World Cup final to go to extra time, with 30 additional minutes needed to produce a winner in 1934, 1966, 1978, 1994, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Of the previous seven, only two have gone to penalties: Brazil's win over Italy in 1994 and the Azzurri's triumph against France in 2006.

In 1934, Italy edged out Czechoslovakia 2-1. In 1966, England defeated West Germany 4-2. And in 1978, Argentina eventually overcame the Netherlands 3-1.

Andres Iniesta's goal saw Spain past the Dutch after a goalless 90 minutes in 2010 and Mario Gotze's strike did the same for Germany against Argentina in 2014.