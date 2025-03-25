"I am just as scared as the players are, I don't want to be the manager of a relegated team," Aston Villa boss on prospects of top-flight survival

Aston Villa are 11th in the top-flight with five games to go

Natalia Arroyo, Manager of Aston Villa, looks on following the Barclays Women&#039;s Super League match between Aston Villa FC and Manchester United FC at Villa Park on March 23, 2025 in Birmingham, England.
Natalia Arroyo has been in charge of Villa since January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aston Villa manager Natalia Arroyo has shared she is "scared" the club will be relegated from the Women's Super League this season.

Arroyo took charge of the club in January after Robert de Pauw was sacked in December.

The club have struggled to establish consistent performances and results and throughout March their table position has taken a hit.

Aston Villa: Will they be relegated?

Ebony Salmon and Katie Robinson frustrated after Manchester City score against them

Aston Villa are at risk of relegation this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa are currently 11th and just one point ahead of bottom-place Crystal Palace.

Villa's position has sunk in the table partly because of their lack of results and also because of the uptick in form of West Ham.

Rachel Daly

Rachel Daly joined the club in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the state of Villa's troubles were laid clear for all to see when they lost 3-1 to Palace on 16 March.

With just five games of the WSL season left to play, there is a real chance Villa could be relegated to the Championship although FourFourTwo believes they will just about save their season.

Arroyo told the BBC: "I want to stay in this country, I want to stay in this league and in this club. I want to do my best.

"I am finding it frustrating because I want the players to be brave and it's not the best moment for them to be brave.

Miri Taylor with her hands on her hips

Villa only have five games to turn things around (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It's good to talk about that because I am just as scared as they are. I don't want to be the manager of a relegated team.

"But the reality is a possibility if we don't do our jobs. We are in the same boat so we need to row harder, faster and stronger to make it. I really believe we will make it."

Villa have played in the WSL since they were promoted in the 2019/20 season. It was the first time the club had played top-flight women's football since 2004.

They made good progress under manager Carla Ward until she left at the end of last season.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

