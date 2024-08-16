'I can absolutely see Ruud van Nistelrooy filling Erik ten Hag’s shoes someday, and it makes you wonder if that is part of the reason behind employing him at Manchester United': Former Red Devils star predicts managerial change

Ruud van Nistelrooy's return to Manchester United last month as assistant manager has got one other former player to wonder if there might be bigger plans in mind.

The Dutchman will join countryman Erik ten Hag in the dugout this season after penning a two-year deal at Old Trafford following his resignation as PSV manager last year.

And given van Nistelrooy's promising start to his coaching career and popularity with United fans, Lee Sharpe wonders if the United board might have van Nistelrooy pegged to take over from ten Hag down the line.

VIDEO EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

Do Manchester United want Ruud van Nistelrooy to succeed Erik ten Hag one day?

"I can absolutely see Ruud van Nistelrooy filling Erik ten Hag’s shoes someday, and it makes you wonder if that is part of the reason behind employing him at Manchester United,” Lee Sharpe told Highest Payout Online Casino.

“He’ll learn a bit from Ten Hag and also brings his own ideas, he’s already been a manager, and an assistant for the Netherlands at international level.

“He’s worked with top players as a manager so there is no reason why he couldn’t be United manager – it would be sensible. If Ten Hag has a few years of success and then for Ruud to step in and take over, it would make sense to keep that philosophy going. It’s a bit how like Liverpool used to run things in the Boot Room, promoting from within, it makes huge sense.

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 150 goals in 219 games for Manchester United (Image credit: Phil Noble)

“I think INEOS interviewing other managers last season when Ten Hag was still in a job was very rude and unprofessional.

"I’m glad he kept his job but I think he will be under pressure this season. If you’re not in and amongst the top table by Christmas at a big six club, you can understand why you’d get some stick.

“Ten Hag is no different to anyone else and I think there are a lot of people who are just waiting for the first couple of defeats just so they have a reason to have a pop at him. But I don’t see anyone else out there who could do a better job. I think he deserves the chance to work with the new signings and hopefully have an injury free season.”

