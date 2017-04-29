I could have scored more goals! - Bayern legend Lahm reflects on remarkable career

Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm has vowed to enjoy every second remaining of his playing career after helping the club claim their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Carlo Ancelotti's side secured it in emphatic style with a 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, with David Alaba, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Arjen Robben scoring.

It represents what will be the final piece of silverware in Lahm's glittering career, with the 33-year-old World Cup winner set to retire at the end of the season.

Lahm has won 21 trophies with Bayern - including eight Bundesliga titles and one Champions League triumph - but the German revealed his disappointment in not having found the net on more occasions.

"Eight leagues, 21 titles, yeah ok, that's great. But not many goals? That could have been better!" said Lahm.

"Winning the Bundesliga is never a given. I have to enjoy the last few weeks now, every training session.

"On the final day, I will take everything in. Many people will be in the stadium, my family, friends.

"There were many highlights. The first German championship, for example. Even if I won so many titles, the first title is not forgotten.

"But the really special thing about all these years was the co-operation with the players, coaches, mentors."

Despite his decision to retire, Lahm has remained a regular for Bayern throughout the season, but the defender insists he has no doubt about ending his playing days.

"I can feel it. I just have that feeling. In training and in games. It will be the right decision," Lahm continued.