'I don’t know what will happen' - Pep Guardiola responds to Kalvin Phillips exit rumours

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he “doesn’t know what will happen” with Kalvin Phillips amid reported interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Bayern Munich.

The England international has struggled to get regular game time at the Etihad since joining City in a £45 million deal from Leeds in the summer of 2022.

Phillips stayed put over the summer despite speculation over his future, but he has since made just three substitute appearances this season.

Guardiola isn't sure what the future holds for Phillips (Image credit: Matt McNulty - Manchester City via Getty Images)

A report in The Sun says Newcastle want to bring in the midfielder on loan in January to cover for the potential absence of Sandro Tonali, if the Italian receives a betting ban from an ongoing investigation.

West Ham and Bayern have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, who remains a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad and started in the 3-1 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Italy on Tuesday.

Phillips continues to play a key part for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola was questioned about the future of Phillips during a press conference on the eve of his side’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

“[It’s] not a conversation I’ve had. Transfer window is over, we are here together,” Guardiola said.

"When we need a game when it’s transitions or something with chaos, Kalvin is perfect.

“Until winter he will be here and after I don’t know what will happen with Kalvin, with more or any players."

Phillips has a contract until June 2028 with City and is valued by Transfermarkt at £24 million.

He has made 26 appearances for City since joining last year from his boyhood club Leeds.

More Manchester City stories

Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola has discussed his future, teasing Juventus as a potential destination in the future.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave City for a cut-price £50 million due to a special release clause.