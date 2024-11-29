I play football every week and have assembled the best football kit bag through the Black Friday sales
With Black Friday deals in full swing, now is the perfect time to invest in your football essentials...
We've all experienced the unwelcome Sunday Morning rush to pack your kitbag before dashing off to play.
Chances are you'll be missing one shin pad, still have mud caked on your football boots from last week or turn up with the wrong coloured socks. To avoid this unpleasant experience I have assembled the dream kit bag set-up, that will have you sorting out your football gear the night before your next big game.
Crucially, every item has been marked as part of the best Black Friday football deals, meaning there's some great bargains to take advantage of.
To get started you'll need a quality kit bag to haul your kit around in. My pick is the Adidas Tiro League Duffle Bag in a striking red. It is perfect for navigating for the melee of a busy changing room..
For the ultimate kit bag set-up you need to take pride in keeping your boots clean. Therefore, they need to score highly on style points. Thankfully, the Adidas Predator Elite is able to look good off the pitch and do the business on it.
With these items you'll be the envy of your Sunday League team dressing room in no time.
If you're in the market specifically for new football boots, you can check out this current sale on our top rated football boot of 2024.
Mitre have produced one of the best football shin pads on the market. Lightweight, yet with Dual density foam to absorb impact, they will keep you protected throughout 90 minutes.
The Falke 4 Grip are one of the best grip socks on the market. With good levels of comfort and cushioning, they make gliding around the pitch a joy, rather than a chore. They're definitely one of the best grip socks for football.
I couldn't put together the ultimate kit bag without forgetting goalkeepers. Our goalkeeping expert particularly likes wearing these from Reusch during the winter months when pitches are wetter, and rated them highly among the best goalkeeper gloves available.
Particularly during those cold winter mornings, a first class warm-up top is an essential. I'm currently wearing this lightweight one from Adidas in grey, which is 30& down for Black Friday week.
If you're not only having to worry about yourself on matchday but also the rest of the team, you'll need an even bigger kit bag. ProDirect have got us sorted on this one with a nice saving on this XL design.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.