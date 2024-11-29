I play football every week and have assembled the best football kit bag through the Black Friday sales

We've all experienced the unwelcome Sunday Morning rush to pack your kitbag before dashing off to play.

Chances are you'll be missing one shin pad, still have mud caked on your football boots from last week or turn up with the wrong coloured socks. To avoid this unpleasant experience I have assembled the dream kit bag set-up, that will have you sorting out your football gear the night before your next big game.

Crucially, every item has been marked as part of the best Black Friday football deals, meaning there's some great bargains to take advantage of.

With these items you'll be the envy of your Sunday League team dressing room in no time.

If you're in the market specifically for new football boots, you can check out this current sale on our top rated football boot of 2024.

ProDirect XL Team Bag: was £25 now £17 at prodirectsport.com If you're not only having to worry about yourself on matchday but also the rest of the team, you'll need an even bigger kit bag. ProDirect have got us sorted on this one with a nice saving on this XL design.