I turned down Manchester United - Nagatomo

Yuto Nagatomo revealed he turned down an offer from Manchester United as he looks to renew his contract with Serie A outfit Inter.

Nagatomo played 90 minutes on Saturday as Inter secured a 2-1 home win over Bologna to move up to fourth place in the league standings.

The full-back spent the start of the season as a bench player but has since established himself as a regular in Roberto Mancini's line-up.

His form prompted an offer from United in the January transfer window but the Japan international revealed he turned down their approach.

"It's true, I turned down Manchester United, because I like staying here with my team-mates and the staff. It feels like my family. I want to stay at Inter," he told Mediaset Premium.

"My contract renewal? I hope so, we are talking about it. The good news will come soon."

Inter's win over Bologna moved them to within two points of third-placed Roma and a spot in the Champions League qualifiers.

"Every game is very difficult and important now," he added. "We have prepared well and are focused on winning this evening.

"Roma are doing well in third place, but you never know in football. We believe in our chances."