'If I had to pay for a season ticket at one of my former clubs, I would choose Tottenham': William Gallas says Spurs better to watch than Arsenal

William Gallas is a divisive figure in London having played for Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in an impressive Premier League career.

The former France international tends not to pull his punches when assessing the game, and he might well have annoyed Arsenal fans with his latest reflections on Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Gunners have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, drawing blanks in defeats to Newcastle and Inter and attracting some unwanted attention for their struggles in attack.

Gallas says Spurs are best value for supporters

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Gallas has admitted that, of his former clubs, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are now the easiest on the eye.

Asked which of his old teams he would most like a season ticket for, Gallas told Prime Casino: “Oh, that’s a horrible question because at the moment, Arsenal are not playing well.

Saliba celebrates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Chelsea are improving, but they still have a long way to go. If I had to pick a team right now to watch, then it would be Tottenham.

“Tottenham, in the second half against Aston Villa, they were superb. They were playing the football that they played at times last season. Son was magnificent before he came off. I don't know why he came off, but he came off.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“When you see a game like this, you just want to be in the stadium, and if you were there, you would see so many opportunities to score goals.

“Last weekend, Tottenham was maybe the best team in London. Chelsea did well, they drew against Man Utd. After the last game, I would choose a season ticket at Tottenham.”

Since Gallas’ comments, though, Tottenham have fallen to an unexpected 2-1 loss to Ipswich, while Arsenal earned a commendable draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

While Spurs may be the great entertainers, there will be some pressure building as they travel to Manchester City after the international break, sitting 10th in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, host Nottingham Forest next.