'If I had to pay for a season ticket at one of my former clubs, I would choose Tottenham': William Gallas says Spurs better to watch than Arsenal
Former Arsenal and Tottenham defender William Gallas has made clear his belief that Spurs are better to watch than the Gunners this season.
William Gallas is a divisive figure in London having played for Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea in an impressive Premier League career.
The former France international tends not to pull his punches when assessing the game, and he might well have annoyed Arsenal fans with his latest reflections on Mikel Arteta’s team.
The Gunners have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions, drawing blanks in defeats to Newcastle and Inter and attracting some unwanted attention for their struggles in attack.
Gallas says Spurs are best value for supporters
And Gallas has admitted that, of his former clubs, Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are now the easiest on the eye.
Asked which of his old teams he would most like a season ticket for, Gallas told Prime Casino: “Oh, that’s a horrible question because at the moment, Arsenal are not playing well.
“Chelsea are improving, but they still have a long way to go. If I had to pick a team right now to watch, then it would be Tottenham.
“Tottenham, in the second half against Aston Villa, they were superb. They were playing the football that they played at times last season. Son was magnificent before he came off. I don't know why he came off, but he came off.
“When you see a game like this, you just want to be in the stadium, and if you were there, you would see so many opportunities to score goals.
“Last weekend, Tottenham was maybe the best team in London. Chelsea did well, they drew against Man Utd. After the last game, I would choose a season ticket at Tottenham.”
Since Gallas’ comments, though, Tottenham have fallen to an unexpected 2-1 loss to Ipswich, while Arsenal earned a commendable draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
While Spurs may be the great entertainers, there will be some pressure building as they travel to Manchester City after the international break, sitting 10th in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, host Nottingham Forest next.
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.