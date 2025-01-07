‘If they beat Liverpool, then they are in the title race!’ - Jamie Carragher makes outlandish claim on in-form Nottingham Forest

The 2024/25 Premier League has been one for crazy story lines and Nottingham Forest are no exception.

The last time Nottingham Forest won this many games in a row in England’s top flight they were European champions, and as it stands they currently sit third in the Premier League, only behind Arsenal on goal difference.

Liverpool travel to the City Ground next, with Nottingham Forest still the only team to beat them across all competitions, and should the hosts complete a sensational double over the league leaders Jamie Carragher believes the sky's the limit for them.

Jamie Carragher predicts sensational fairytale for Nottingham Forest

Brian Clough brought European glory to Forest in 1979 and 1980 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football following their 3-0 demolition of Wolves, Carragher said: "If they beat Liverpool [in their next Premier League game], then they are in the title race and they're the only team to beat Liverpool.”

If someone had said that sentence at the start of the season, we probably would’ve laughed them out of the room, but Nuno Espirito Santo has worked wonders since his appointment just over 12 months ago.

Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrating at Anfield earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carragher went on to say: “If the Champions League goes to the top five positions, they have a hell of a chance.

"As a Premier League, we need Nottingham Forest to make the top five if that's going to be Champions League football.

"It's the same for Aston Villa, who a few years ago had only been back in the Premier League for a few seasons or so. Forest are the same. It gives hope to so many clubs who are struggling.

"If they can do that, it sends a message to the whole Premier League and supporters that there's hope there when sometimes that's all you've got."

Whilst Forest will go into the game against Liverpool with full-confidence they can beat them it will still be no easy feat. Since losing in just his fourth game in charge of the Reds, Arne Slot has guided his team on a 24-game unbeaten run, which sees them top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League group phase and into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.



However, should Forest keep up their sensational form and qualify for the Champions League, FourFourTwo would have no complaints at being able to relive the glory days of the late 1970s and early 80s as they undertake a European adventure.