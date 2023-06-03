Ilkay Gundogan breaks silence on transfer future after scoring two FA Cup final goals for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan as offered an insight into his future plans for when his contract expires at the club in the summer.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, Gundogan has won countless trophies at City and has become an indispensable member of Pep Guardiola's side.

This was best highlighted through his excellent FA Cup final performance against Manchester United where he bagged a brace, including the quickest goal in FA Cup final history. He also picked up the Man of the Match award, before lifting the trophy as the club captain.

The 32-year-old's contract at the Etihad Stadium is due to expire, though, with speculation linking Gundogan to an exit from the club, with Barcelona most notably interested.

However, despite that interest, Gundogan told BBC he didn't have anything decided yet.

"Nothing is decided yet," Gundogan said."We're going to see what's going to happen."

Spanish outlet Sport is reporting that the German will join Barcelona in the transfer window. According to the report, Barca have offered him a three-year deal, swaying his final decision.

With the offer of a three-year deal, Sport also suggests that Gundogan will lower his salary at Camp Nou in order to make the move a reality. Barca need to adhere to financial fair play regulations, meaning offering a longer term contract on less wages suits their needs much better.

Barcelona manager Xavi is said to be a huge fan of Gundogan, and will slot him straight into the starting XI alongside the likes of Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Gavi. The departure of Sergio Busquets also offers more space in the midfield.

With one more game still remaining in City's season, though, Gundogan will hold off on announcing his future career plans. That game comes against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, where Manchester City are aiming to secure the treble.

Having already lifted the Premier League trophy, and more recently the FA Cup against rivals Manchester United, Gundogan could sign off his City career by bagging the elusive honour in his trophy cabinet.

In his 303 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City across his seven seasons at the club, Gundogan has scored 60 goals and lifted 11 trophies in total - with one still more to play for.